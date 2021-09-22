By now Breckenridge residents have probably heard that our school district is holding a special election on Nov. 2, 2021. There will be three referendum questions on the ballot that address our operating levy which is set to expire next year, as well as our facilities, which have a number of challenges due to their age.
Facility challenges
Some of you toured our buildings last week prior to a community meeting about the referendum. You saw the basement in the elementary school that once housed a cafeteria, classrooms and boiler room and has been sealed off since the ‘97 flood. We have a negative air pressure ventilation system that keeps students and staff safe from the molds and other contaminants there.
But that really is just the beginning of our building challenges. We will have some videos from some of our staff and students on our website to help describe things like classrooms where winter jackets are required, metal shop equipment that’s so old we can’t get parts to maintain them, and an auditorium stage that is barely usable since it doubles as lunch table storage.
We’ve known about these issues for years. When the last referendum was approved, it fixed the most pressing building needs, but it’s now time to implement the long-term facility plan developed with the help of teachers, staff, students and community members.
The plan
If all three referendum questions are approved, it would slightly increase operating funds, replace aging school facilities with a new pre-K-12 single site building, and provide a multi-purpose arena featuring a seasonal ice rink. The operating funds would keep our class sizes low and fund our technology plan. We would save almost a quarter of a million dollars in operating costs if a new facility was built. And ice time would be easier to get for our youth and high school students than on the one Wahpeton ice sheet currently available.
Speed bumps
Unfortunately, we’ve hit a couple speed bumps on our road to the future.
• It looks like the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) doesn’t like our proposed building project and could penalize us, and
• We are re-considering where a new school would go.
Part of the process in Minnesota for any bond referendum is submitting plans to MDE for what is called a Review and Comment. Questions 2 and 3 of our referendum plans are both related to building bonds.
The proposed new building is neither a pole barn, nor a Taj Mahal. It’s a responsible solution that provides equitable spaces to students when compared to other schools. Despite our belief that this plan is the right one for our community, we anticipate receiving an “unfavorable stamp” from MDE. If that occurs, we’ll need a 60 percent “supermajority” to pass questions 2 and 3. We believe that rural school districts deserve to be able to offer the same opportunities as metro districts.
In addition, we proposed a new site for the new school near Hwy. 210. We heard from some community members at our September 13 community meeting that they had concerns about that site, so our school board has decided to re-evaluate staying at the current site or choosing some new site. There are clear pros and cons to both sites outlined on our website.
Investing in the future
Three things are certain:
• This plan will remain on the ballot for November 2 regardless of MDE’s decision on the Review and Comment.
• If this plan isn’t approved by voters, we’ll have no choice but to come back with a new plan. Any new plan will probably be more costly with construction inflation and interest rates that will likely be higher than the current historic low rate.
• We are proud of our district and the accomplishments of our staff and students, and we look forward to investing in their future.
More information
We have upcoming community meetings, a website, www.breckenridgereferendum2021.org, and direct mail coming to all homes. Please contact any school board member or Superintendent Brad Strand at 218-643-6822 or strandb@isd846.org with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.