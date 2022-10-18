Setting the record straight
Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to a LTE from Thomas Shorma, Fargo, North Dakota, published in the Wahpeton Daily News.
I am Representative Kathy Skroch, up for re-election to the North Dakota House of Representatives in District 25. In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Thomas Shorma attempts to paint me in a bad light to discourage voters from voting for my re-election. This letter gives clarification to his claims.
I appreciate Mr. Shorma sharing the success of his family businesses and WCCO Belting of Wahpeton, North Dakota. These businesses have benefitted the local economy and expanded the jobs market in Wahpeton and the surrounding area. I appreciate that there were many stakeholders, community leaders, financiers and officials who were there to contribute to his businesses’ success.
He lavished praise on legislators from District 25 to which he owes gratitude. While it is true that I am not currently serving the city of Wahpeton, that does not mean I am unable to do so. I am representing a much larger demographic area which includes small towns across the four counties of Richland, Ransom, Sargent and Dickey. These communities are also supportive of manufacturing and contribute to the economy through hundreds of small town businesses. Remember also that every farmer is a significant contributor to local economies. Every dollar a farmer spends is turned over six times in the business community.
While I have not toured WCCO, I have toured Doosan Bobcat’s entire plant in Gwinner, North Dakota. I have had visits with supervisors and employees about their jobs, their futures, and their concerns. I appreciate the benefits of having this manufacturer in our area. It employs around 1,600 workers who commute from all four counties of which I represent. I supported the development of the natural gas pipeline infrastructure for increased manufacturing opportunities at Gwinner Bobcat.
Shorma said I voted against HB1047, “during the recent legislative session.” That bill was about juvenile court files and records. I voted for it and it passed overwhelmingly. The automation tax credit was voted on in the 65th legislative session. While Beck and Mitskog voted for the bill, it came out of the Finance and Taxation Committee with a DO NOT PASS recommendation-13 YEAS, 0 NAYS then failed on the floor by a vote of 28 YEAS vs. 63 NAYS. By these votes, it looks like Beck and Mitskog voted to support bad legislation. I voted against it in part because I listened to employees who were concerned about loss of jobs when replaced by machines.
I voted against SB 2018 in the 67th legislative session but certainly was not alone in that vote. It included the funding appropriations for the Department of Commerce, and the Department of Transportation of which there had been concerns of insufficient funding. It also transferred the ND Trades Office from the Department of Commerce to the Agriculture Commissioner. There were concerns raised about this shift which were not relieved.
Finally, Mr. Shorma indicates that Mitskog has a higher score with the Greater North Dakota Chamber than I do. Seriously, she received a 70% and I received a 68% which is the same as Senator Oban, (D) 68% and actually higher than Senator Kathy Hogan, (D) at 63%. I lost 3 points with the GNDC for voting against HB 1204. This bill allowed employers to force employees to wear face masks. I listened to employee concerns shared with me in phone calls and emails. They could not tolerate masks while working because of panic attacks, severe headaches, dizziness, poor air exchange, and loss of oxygen saturations when wearing face masks. I listed to the people and voted to protect them even if I lost 3 points with the chamber because of my vote.
Mr. Shorma needs to realize that while Beck and Mitskog represented Wahpeton in the old district, this is a new district. The newly elected representatives need to serve far beyond the city limits of Wahpeton to the edges of the entire district. These citizens deserve representation, too. I will represent both urban and rural communities as I have since 2016. I will work hard to continue as a servant of the people when re-elected by the voters of District 25 to the ND House of Representatives.
