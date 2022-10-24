This letter is in response to the letter to the editor signed by Jim Sturdevant and Dee Jensen and published in the Oct. 22 edition of the Daily News.
If Jim or Dee had called, text or emailed me about my votes, I would gladly have explained the reasons behind them prior to their making a public statement. Look, the state has been short changing NDSCS and other two year trade tech colleges for years. NDSCS was appropriated, in my opinion, less than the funding needed to finance their budget at a level that sustains their high rating and reputation of excellence.
I am not on the education appropriation committee. My opportunity to act is when the massive K-12 and higher education appropriations bills receive an up or down vote in the North Dakota House chamber. Voting to approve these bills would indicate that I accept what in my opinion is funding NDSCS at a level that is inadequate to sustain their excellence. I was not willing to vote “YES” just to say I voted for higher education.
My loyalty to NDSCS goes back for decades. Five of my siblings chose to attend NDSCS because we knew it was a highly rated, high performance college. My husband Michael and four of our children chose NDSCS for their advanced career technology training. Our daughter Tanya attended NDSCS on academic and athletic scholarship. She excelled in track and field at NDSCS under the coaching of Owen and Dee Jensen. She won seventh place in the nation when competing in the Pentathlon national track competition. Dee wanted Tanya to continue on to the Olympics. Owen and Dee attended her wedding and we visited with them cordially at length. In fact, our daughter Tanya named her son and our grandson, Matthew Owen in the honor and memory of OJ (Owen Jensen).
Finally, I will continue supporting NDSCS, advocating for increased funding of both academic programs and infrastructure needs at this amazing college. I humbly ask for your support and your vote on Nov. 8 for a leader who listens and a servant of the people to represent you.
Representative Kathy Skroch
Ag Committee, Ag Interim Committee
Human Services Committee, Human Services Interim Committee
