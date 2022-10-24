This letter is in response to the letter to the editor signed by Jim Sturdevant and Dee Jensen and published in the Oct. 22 edition of the Daily News.

If Jim or Dee had called, text or emailed me about my votes, I would gladly have explained the reasons behind them prior to their making a public statement. Look, the state has been short changing NDSCS and other two year trade tech colleges for years. NDSCS was appropriated, in my opinion, less than the funding needed to finance their budget at a level that sustains their high rating and reputation of excellence.



Representative Kathy Skroch

Ag Committee, Ag Interim Committee

Human Services Committee, Human Services Interim Committee

ND Supreme Court Task Force on Mental Illness

Elected to ND House in 2016, re-elected in 2020

www.KathySkrochforhouse.com

