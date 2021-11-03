I am surprised that North Dakota Republicans seem to continue to support Donald Trump.

Except for two years when I served in the U.S. Army, I have lived all of my 86 years in North Dakota. I’ve served in public office and I think I know who North Dakota people are. They are mostly honest, hard-working, compassionate people willing to help their neighbors and care for their families.

Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not like most North Dakotans. He lies continually. He is a racist. He will use almost anyone to his advantage. When he became President, he took a solemn oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and then he disregarded the Constitution whenever its provisions interfered with his own self-interest. Although it is still being investigated, it is obvious that he encouraged the January 6 insurrection in Washington. That was a clear violation of his Constitutional oath. Some of the rioters even wanted and planned to kill Vice-President Pence. And the list goes on. Donald Trump is unlike North Dakotans.

I am even more surprised that so many of North Dakota’s elected officials continue supporting Trump, or at least don’t distance themselves from Trump and his intentions.

For example, I wonder why Senator John Hoeven seems to be a Trump supporter. I don’t personally know Sen. Hoeven but have watched him in public office, first as Governor and now as Senator. Although I have often disagreed with him on public matters, I think he is a decent and intelligent person. Yet, Hoeven seems to continue supporting Trump and Trump’s apparent goal to replace our democratic republic with an autocracy. Why?

I fear that the future of our democracy, flawed as it may be, is in jeopardy. What do you think?

Henrik Voldal, Valley City, N.D.

