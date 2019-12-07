Standardized testing system is outdated
One of the biggest issues in schools today is the way we still define our young students’ intelligence through standardized tests that have been around since 1926. Even though the test hasn’t really changed to much over time, it has somehow gained more weight and importance in society over that time.
New health issues have arisen in our young students, called test anxiety. This is not just poorly impacting the results, but also students’ health. This test is sadly hurting our students with learning disabilities the worst. Even though it’s a small portion of the United States population, we are still learning about these disabilities and we won’t truly know how many people have it until we increase the general knowledge on it.
Many of the great minds today say that if their future was based on a test, they would not be where they are today. Sadly, the test has only gotten worse over the years in how it has more of an influence on our lives. This test often is masking young students’ intelligence and drastically changing the paths they take in life. If we can change the way we test these kids so that we aren’t masking their intelligence, then these kids will be able to get the education they need to impact the world at a younger age.
Many educators say that we should use multiple measures of testing, incorporating the student’s environment he grew up in and the stats around kids in his situation succeeding in school. Or some argue that we aren’t testing the right things and that we should be testing their social and emotional skills, because these are the things that will take you the farthest in life.
Every educator, when asked, has a different opinion on what to do, but all of them agree that the standardized testing system is outdated.
Caleb Kennedy
NDSCS Student
Broomfield, Colorado
