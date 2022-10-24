Summit Carbon Solutions, the company behind the CO2 pipeline, recently released easement numbers by counties here in North Dakota. These numbers are misleading — in several counties where they claim high percentages of voluntary easements, there are hardly any miles of pipeline.

Take Logan County for example: the company claims 100% voluntary easements, but when you look at the map of the project, there are hardly any miles of pipeline in their county. MANY landowners across the proposed route are opposed to this, as are numerous concerned citizens who own land or live nearby.



Ann & Kevin Bernhardt

Linton, ND

