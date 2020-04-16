I feel compelled to reply to the editorial by Thomas L. Knapp published in the Wahpeton Daily News on Tuesday, 14, 2020. Mr. Knapp’s headline: After the pandemic: Back to school or forward to a better future? “A silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic is that the nation’s patchwork of government-operated daycare centers/day prisons/drone worker boot camps, aka public schools, have temporarily shut down as part of the effort to slow the spread of the disease.”
As a parent, teacher, coach and an American who thinks quite differently from Mr. Knapp, I could not disagree more.
Mr. Knapp would have all of us believe that handing our children back to the “professional parasite class that’s monopolized education in America for more than a century”— I guess the professional parasite class is public schools — is a bad thing. I wonder what the millions of Americans who are homeschooling their children would think of Mr. Knapp’s statement?
I’m sure there are plenty of people who love teaching their children at home. Plenty of parents who enjoy looking for new and exciting ways to enlighten their children. But there are also many more that would prefer to be back at work, earning a paycheck to help pay for their basic needs. Those same parents would also embrace the return to public education because it provides much more than the “regurgitation of propaganda” that Mr. Knapp would have us believe is the only thing occurring in public schools.
It’s safe to assume that Mr. Knapp, who apparently lives under a rock in Florida, doesn’t know that our school buses have been traveling across town daily during the pandemic carrying teachers, paraprofessionals, and cooks delivering food to those very people that are being “exploited” by the “parasite” that is public education. I bet he also doesn’t know that when my wife goes for her evening stroll to get out of the house after preparing lessons for her students all day, that her students see her and run out of their houses or bang on the windows because they want to hug her. Apparently they miss her “exploitation.”
Mr. Knapp says that the tax burden imposed by that “parasite class” has forced both parents to work outside the home because they couldn’t afford to pay their property taxes. Mr. Knapp, I would again disagree. My wife and I both work to provide for our family. In your secluded world of backwards thinking, I’m sure it would be better if the woman stayed home and took care of the children, educated them and had supper waiting when you walked through the door of your basement office into the kitchen.
Unfortunately for many Americans they can’t do that and, believe it or not Mr. Knapp, they DO NOT want to do that. They choose to work because public schools helped provide them with an education that they turned into a career. A career that provides for their family and a career that provides meaning to their lives. A career for people like my wife that makes a difference every day in the life of a young child.
Lastly, Mr. Knapp, it took me a little over 90 seconds to read your column. Unfortunately I will never get those 90 seconds back. But you did inspire me to write a letter to the editor so I could shine a little light on the great job the public school teachers, paraprofessionals, cooks, custodians, and administration are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. We all need to hear some good news, unfortunately for you, Mr. Knapp, you’ll have to go back down in the basement, or under your rock, and wait for supper.
Jeffrey J. Ralph Wahpeton, North Dakota
