On behalf of the Lidgerwood City Council, I would like to extend a big “thank you” to the Lidgerwood American Legion – Bullis Post No. 84, for their generous donation of new flags and flag stands to the City of Lidgerwood.
Thank you for the flags
Deb Anderson,
Lidgerwood, North Dakota
