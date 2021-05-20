Dear Readers,
On behalf of our patients, our employees and our physicians, we want to thank all of you for your efforts in trying to keep our community safe. Your use of science-based methods, including wearing face masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and quarantining when necessary, make an absolute difference in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Despite all we are doing together, we anticipate that our COVID-19 cases will continue to increase unless every person age 12 and older who is eligible to receive the vaccine gets it.
Medical experts agree that all types of vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective. Here are a few things you should know about the vaccine:
• It is safe. The vaccines have undergone rigorous testing as directed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure safety and efficacy.
• Despite the speed in which the vaccines were developed,
researchers took no safety shortcuts.
• The vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus strain or egg protein.
• There is no evidence that the vaccine can cause infertility.
• You may have minor side effects after vaccination, but this is normal.
• There are no out of pocket costs for those receiving the vaccine. Private insurance companies and government insurance programs like Medicare will fully cover the cost of the vaccine. For those that are uninsured, it will be fully covered.
• People who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing during the pandemic.
• It works. The vaccines are effective in preventing people from getting ill from COVID-19.
We encourage you to learn the facts by visiting www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself, your loved ones and our community. Please contact your local primary care, local pharmacy, public health or hospital health system to schedule an appointment for your vaccine.
We are making headway but we need your help to end this pandemic.
Thank you for trusting us with your care,
