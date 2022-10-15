The lack of a reliable source of natural gas has been a limiting factor for economic development in the Wahpeton community for years. For our cooperative, however, solving this problem wasn’t just about future development, it was about the long-term viability of the ProGold corn plant.
When MDU announced plans to build a pipeline from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton, we were delighted. Shortly thereafter, Cargill made an equity investment securing the future for the ProGold plant. The pipeline announcement was a key factor in Cargill’s decision to be part of the community for the long term.
We are thankful for all of the local officials, state and federal legislators who offered their support. One person, in particular, was keenly focused on securing natural gas for Wahpeton.
State Rep. Alisa Mitskog understood the importance of reliable natural gas from her time on the Wahpeton City Council. She knew the community lost out on opportunities because of the lack of natural gas. That’s why, as a state legislator, she led the effort to solve this problem.
Alisa organized several meetings with MDU, state, and local officials to press for a solution. During the last legislative session, Alisa called several times to report on a promising plan being advanced by MDU that ultimately led to the pipeline announcement.
Thanks to the support of so many people, and particularly, the persistence of Rep. Alisa Mitskog, economic development will no longer be hindered by a shortage of this key resource.
Thanks Alisa, for all of your help!
Scott Stofferahn, Executive Vice President, Golden Growers Cooperative
West Fargo, North Dakota
