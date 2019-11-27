Thankful to have grown up in Wahpeton
During this week of Thanksgiving, it’s always kind of hard because the week AFTER Thanksgiving in 1983, our mom was hit by a train as she walked to our house.
But over all these years, we still make the yearly visit back to Wahpeton to visit the family graves and then spend a lot of time driving around our beloved hometown and sharing memories.
I am so thankful that we were privileged to grow up in that small North Dakota town. Back then we never had to worry about being out after dark or who we were with. We could just be kids. And then being able to go to high school and know absolutely EVERYBODY in our class and nearly everybody else in grades 9-12.
I am thankful for the wonderful memories created cruising up and down Main Street every Friday and Saturday night and loving life. Out of eight girls, seven of us graduated from Wahpeton High School. Three of us met our husbands in Wahpeton. When my class gets together for our reunions, it feels like we never left. So during this week of Thanksgiving, I am thankful and very blessed to have grown up in Wahpeton.
Karen Werner
St Louis Park, Minnesota
