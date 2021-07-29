Dear Editor,
Back in March of 1985, the idea of a local sportsmen/wildlife organization was envisioned by members of the Wahpeton and Breckenridge community, that wanting to promote conservation along with improving hunting and fishing in the area. One very significant individual of that early group was Larry Brunkhorst. He wanted a working group for sportspeople and wildlife conservationists to work on safeguarding our outdoor heritage and habitat development. This passion lead him to become the clubs first President and he held that position for many years. The organization that is known as the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club is a true reflection of Larry’s commitment to and passion for the outdoors, the local wildlife and habitat conservation. Little did he know what the future held for the RRASC?
Since its successful beginning, the RRASC has evolved to include “passing along our outdoor heritage” as part of its mission. This has been realized by providing opportunities for hundreds of young people to experience hunting, fishing, habitat conservation and other out-of-doors activities, all focused on developing their interested in the outdoors. One of these events is true Larry Brunkhorst; named Brunk’s Carp and Sucker Derby, fishing for species that many people would throw back. During these derbies, no fish that were weighted in were never wasted.
Arrangements were made with Chahinkapa Zoo and the fish went to feed the zoo animals. In true “Brunk” fashion, it was one more way to get young people out to enjoy the sport of fishing. Held in early August, it rounds out clubs fishing events, and is a great way to end the summer.
Because of the foresight of Larry and the other founders, the club has become an integral part of the South East North Dakota/West Central Minnesota working to enhance the outdoor experience for the people that live in the area. It has also grown into a working partner of larger groups throughout North Dakota and Minnesota, all striving toward the same goals. These include the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the North Dakota Wildlife Federation.
Through the years, Larry has contributed to various club projects, taking the lead on some and working hard on others to insure each one was done properly, for the benefit of people, the club and especially the wildlife. If you followed the meeting minutes over the years, there are very few where Larry’s name did not appear on the list of attendees. Just another element of his steadfast dedication to conservation.
In the spring of 2010, Larry was recognized for his contributions, with the Lifetime Achievement Award, only the second person in the clubs history to receive that tribute. The clubs bylaws state, “The award for Lifetime Achievement, seeks to identify and recognize club member(s) for their lifelong achievements in support of the purpose and goals of the RRASC”. Through Larry’s commitment to the club, there was no one more deserving of receiving this recognition. The award has a special distinction in that; the nominations come from club members (peers of the person being nominated). These members have witnessed the individuals work, and acknowledged that they are deserving of recognition and appreciation for their continuous contributions. Larry was also one the first people to be presented with the clubs Lifetime Membership Award.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club has a tradition of honoring club members with a tree planting at the Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge south of Cayuga, North Dakota. Larry’s name will be added to this register and be forever recognized for his commitment to the environment and wildlife conservation.
If you visit the refuge, the plaque near the main building entrance denotes all the people that have been honored with a tree planting. He will be in some very good company.
Larry’s legacy lives on in the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, through it events, its wildlife project, its commitment to conservation and youth activities. An enormous thank you goes to Larry for having the foresight to establish such a unique organization. I do not see it slowing down any time soon. We recognize the value the clubs provides and the members will do our best to keep your dream alive
It was appropriate that Larry’s memorial service took place on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2020. It was the third Thursday of the month. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club holds its monthly meetings on the third Thursday of the month. We did have a meeting that night; and I know Larry was there is sprit.
I attended Larry’s memorial service, funeral and the military honors that followed. It was a fitting tribute to “Brunk” for a life well lived. God speed, my friend.
