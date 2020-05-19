Thomas Beadle has my vote for ND State Treasurer

Watching Thomas during his tenure in the legislature has shown me that he is a hard-working, common sense leader who knows how to get things done. His commitment to bettering the education of our students and support for autism therapies tells me that his heart is in the right place.

That’s the kind of leader we want as our North Dakota State Treasurer. He knows how to get things done and will fight for our citizens. I know he is the best pick for the job and am glad to see other Republicans like Governor Burgum, Governor Dalrymple and Attorney General Stenehjem are supporting him as well.

Please join me in voting for Thomas Beadle.

Shannon Schweigert West Fargo, North Dakota

