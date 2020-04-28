‘Tiger King’: Insanity, fraudulent and hypocritical
First, I’d like to write in to commend Kathy Diekman on her articles. Not only are they informative, but they cause thought-provoking actions. After reading a few of her columns weekly, I find myself Googling animal facts and reputable sanctuaries all the while hoping to learn more.
Like many people, I am an animal lover and when I first heard about this new docuseries I immediately went to watch it. Holy cow! Each episode was more enigmatic and more surprising than the last. Everything from the hillbilly Mr. Exotic to Doc Antle’s cult to Carole Baskin’s hypocrisy. Each episode drew me in more and got me saying, “how much more chaotic can this get?”
Mrs. Diekman brings several articles of information to the table, like listing reputable agencies (WWF is one of my favorites). She intends to inform people about animals and how they should be treated. No one likes seeing wild animals in cages, but profiting off their misery is inexcusable while educating and providing the best life for these animals who cannot be re-released into the wild is admirable. This is why it’s so, so important to educate yourself and learn what real sanctuaries are capable of.
I have been following the Chahinkapa Zoo on and off for about two years now, and I can tell when a zoo really tries to educate and excite people about animals. I remember first learning of Tal, then about the other animals such as Reese the llama and Minwee the mini horse and just smiling. These animals are obviously cared for and loved, and will be to their fullest extent.
When the world is a little safer, please consider visiting your local zoos, or ask if there’s a donation program. They are doing their best to provide for their animals because, in the end, they depend on us humans. Please also take the time to inform yourself of proper sanctuaries and agencies and help make the world smile a little more.
Thank you, Mrs. Diekman, for always writing wonderful articles. I look forward to them all in the future.
Devannie Griffin Sierra Vista, Arizona
