North Dakota has a legacy of public enterprise to develop and ensure the future of our rural economies through wise nonpartisan investing. Our elected officials have become dangerously frugal, now relying on foreign and out-of- state corporate investors to mill our farm commodities and refine our natural resources. This frugality is costing the state and taxpayers billions in lost revenue.                                                                    

The Fufeng corn crushing plant near Grand Forks was one example of the disturbing trend of foreign countries taking over the U.S. food supply. Stopping the plant’s construction left Grand Forks without jobs and the farmers without a good corn market.  



David Schwalbe

Bismarck, ND 

