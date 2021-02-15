Seat belts save lives. It’s a fact that we have all heard at one time or another. Vision Zero has one goal – to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Every 11 days, one unbelted vehicle occupant died in a motor vehicle crash in North Dakota in 2019. While zero may be a lofty goal, it is one we are determined to meet because crashes are preventable.
I am the manager of the Vision Zero Regional Coordinators located in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot and Fargo. We are here to be your connection, provide you with information, and, our top priority, to keep you and your family safe while on North Dakota roads. That being said, we can’t do it without you.
Help us reach Vision Zero’s goal by sharing how important it is to take personal responsibility as a driver and vehicle occupant. Wearing a seat belt, transporting children in the appropriate child passenger safety seats, driving sober and distraction-free, obeying all posted speed limits, and driving for North Dakota’s ever-changing road conditions will all play a critical role in getting to zero.
Buckling up takes seconds. Those few seconds could save your life and prevent your loved ones from going through the heartbreak of losing you. As a father of two young children, I want to teach my children ways to protect themselves and others. I believe putting on your seat belt is one of those ways. Hopefully, when they see their dad putting on his seat belt without a second thought, they will do the same every day for the rest of their lives.
Zero is an obtainable goal. When it comes to your life or the lives of your family and friends, is any other number acceptable?
To learn more about Vision Zero, go online to VisionZero.ND.gov
Ryan Gellner
Vision Zero Outreach Program Manager
North Fargo, ND
