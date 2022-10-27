Voluntary easements for carbon pipelines are a bad idea for landowners and rural Minnesota
Dear Editor,
As liquid carbon pipelines try to come to Minnesota, landowners and rural communities should beware, and caution should be taken, as these new pipeline projects have not been approved by the state. When a landowner signs a voluntary easement, it is in perpetuity, and it is legally binding even if the project is not approved. Landowners need more information about the risks, liability and hazards these new pipelines will pose. Furthermore, out-of-state companies stand to make millions of dollars in profit over the next 20 years if these projects are approved. They cannot make that money unless they can have access to your land.
As a resident of Wilkin County and a landowner, I have serious concerns about claims made by out-of-state corporations that want to run their projects through our county and state. These companies are taking out ads in local papers and on radio stations talking about all the benefits of their new hazardous liquid pipeline project. These claims lack transparency, and we should be asking more questions before we think their billion dollar pipelines are good for Minnesota.
1) Who pays for these projects and who profits from them?
2) How much taxpayer money is involved in these projects on an annual basis and how much do these for-profit industries stand to make?
3) Why are they keeping their “investors” secret? If it is such a great opportunity and good for Minnesota, wouldn’t those investors want the public to know that they are engaged?
4) They are promising these projects are going to create 17,000 temporary jobs and 400 to 500 new permanent jobs, yet they have not detailed any of these numbers.
5) What are the risks, hazards and liabilities to landowners and rural communities?
6) What is going to be the damage to our soil arid drain tiles, and how will this impact our land values?
This 2,000 mile pipeline through Minnesota has a price tag of $4.5 billion and will be on the backs of taxpayers for decades to come.