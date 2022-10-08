Vote No on ND Measure 1

I am writing about North Dakota Measure 1, legalizing recreational marijuana, that you will be voting on in November and l urge you to vote NO! Recreational marijuana, “is not a safe drug.” And to legalize in North Dakota will change our culture. Once again outside interests are funding the ND legalization group with more than $520,000 from the New Approach Advocacy Fund and the Marijuana Policy project, both Washington D.C. based pro-pot groups, to see this happen in N.D.
Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC for short, attacks the brain and is a psychoactive ingredient, that affects the brain to give them their high. The effect is short-term memory loss, slowing of movement and coordination, it also makes one anxious, afraid, panicked and paranoid.
THC makes you have 20% less reaction time than someone who is legally drunk, which will add to impaired driving and more accidents.
I have read an article about a facility in upstate New York they have 300 inmate murderers there. All have history of marijuana use, they became paranoid to the point of becoming schizophrenic, and all claim to have killed in self-defense. Long-term users have experienced lung dysfunction, changes in brain function and changes in reproductive system.
Colorado a state which legalized recreational marijuana, has seen cannabis related emergency room visits from 2014 to 2016 increase three-fold.
It will mess up the drug testing for drug free workplace and reduce the number for that workforce. The average age of adults is between 25-44 years of age.
When you add in the synthetic marijuana made with chemicals and hemp, who knows what they will put in it. Other States that have legalized recreational marijuana are trying to get a handle on this loophole. Recreational marijuana has been worked to increase the THC level higher than ever before. I talked to a drug agent and he told me that they have now tested some marijuana at 100% THC far more potent and dangerous. Recreational marijuana is an addictive drug and leads to people trying to get a higher high and move to harder drugs. This will not reduce are opioid problem in the long run.
We need to watch out for out children and grandchildren and keep this state and our culture for everyone’s future. I urge you to vote NO and stop this once and for all.
