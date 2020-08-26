Let's get something done. Join us for change. Vote Blue.
What does Jeff Backer have against state bonding projects or tax relief?
Since the beginning of the legislative session we have been waiting for passage of a bonding bill which included $125 million to help small cities keep water supplies safe. Add to that dam repair and flood mitigation, sewer road and bridge projects. We are tired of waiting!
After months of negotiation, numerous compromises offered by Gov. Walz, passage of the bonding and tax bill during the recent Special Session seemed promising. Even the GOP Senate Leader announced, "We have a package of bonding projects and tax cuts, that we have for all intents and purposes, agreed to."
So, what happened? For the third time in three months Jeff Backer dutifully fell in line with party leaders and voted "No" on a bonding bill and $99 million in tax relief for small businesses and farmers; objecting mostly because of the governor's use of emergency powers to combat COVID-19, an action by Walz that is in step with 49 other governors, medical experts and most Minnesotans of both parties.
Voters in Wilkin County have a chance to be part of a change this election by voting for Murray Smart, DFL-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House. Murray is running to change things in St. Paul, to reject small-minded politics and work across the aisle to achieve what is best for our county and all of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.