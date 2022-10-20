Voters will use common sense to see through attacks
Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to a letter submitted by Jay Schuler and published by the Daily News.
Mr. Schuler is simply using the same misinformation (Rob) Port used in his attack on my character, then regurgitated by Joel Heitkamp. These two, whether deliberate or by ignorance, used bill numbers and titles to make it appear as though I was deceiving voters. They are the deceivers.
Port claimed HB 1285 had nothing to do with protecting women and children as stated by my reference. I was referring to HB 1285 from the 66th Legislative Session, the “Baby Moses, Baby Safe Haven Bill.” It had everything to do with saving babies from abuse and protecting women from prosecution. Similar errored statements were made about my flyer throughout Port’s post to discredit me.
Let me point out that I have served in four legislative sessions. Bill numbers are recycled every session. I have sponsored and cosponsored bills throughout my legislative career since 2016 when first elected to the House of Representatives. Whoever researched for Port used wrong sessions and wrong bill numbers.
My endorsements and statements of support are evidence that I am a respected legislator. I have a passion to help those suffering with mental illness and their families. I have prime sponsored and carried to the governor’s desk, key legislation that provided solutions. Because of my efforts I was chosen as the sole legislator on the North Dakota Supreme Court Task Force on Mental Illness. I hope to continue serving in this capacity. I have the support of Doug Goehring, endorsements of the ND Farm Bureau and the ND Family Alliance.
I trust the voters will use their common sense and see right through this attack on my integrity in this attempt to influence voters. You deserve a leader who listens as the voice for all the people of Richland County, rural and urban, and Marboe and Tewaukon townships. You can vote confidently for the re-election of Representative Kathy Skroch. Thank you for your support in the Nov. 8 election.
Rep. Kathy Skroch
Lidgerwood, N.D.
Ag Committee, Human Services Committee, Ag Committee Interim, Human Services Committee Interim, ND Supreme Court Task Force on Mental Illness,
