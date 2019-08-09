The Wahpeton Class of 1979 held their 40th class reunion the weekend of Aug 2-3, 2019 in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Don’t think twice about ever attending yours because you will have a good time! People change, friendships develop and you will appreciate what is really important in life.
Friday during the day some classmates golfed and socialized there and were off to a start of fun. Friday evening the rest gathered at The Boiler Room which appetizers were provided and it was a fun gathering for all that attended. Many came that either had been to none of the class reunions, or one or two or three or all of them. A lot of them reminisced and it’s as though some have really opened welcoming everyone it was very heartwarming.
Saturday we all participated in different activities including seeing the high school, which is impressive due to the technology that is offered. Not seeing the IBM typewriters was really weird, there was no Home Ec room but I was very taken how beautiful the cafeteria looks and the music room and theater!
Some former classmates went to the Richland Historical Museum and were so taken by how much detail and work was put into everything displayed! I would recommend everyone visit and support this and sign the world’s largest registry. Some former classmates took in the Chahinkapa Zoo and the Prairie Rose Carousel that one of our classmate’s parents had a huge part in creating when it was first designed. Later that evening, the largest class in Wahpeton history gathered at the new Wahpeton Event Center and a meal was served buffet style. Our Reunion Committee acknowledged those who are no longer with us and for those who served our country. Crystal Sunshine, as we knew them back then, played and most everyone shook their booty and had fun by all.
Sunday goodbyes were said and by the end new friendships were developed.
Thanks to all. Thanks to the committee. Thanks to Wahpeton for being a great town.
