Wahpeton mayor supportive of referendum to fund rec center
Dear Editor,
My goal as Mayor of Wahpeton has been to find projects to help the city grow and improve the quality of life for its residents.
As a community, I see and feel momentum we have not seen for years. Our flood protection system was completed earlier this year, the announcement of added natural gas volume coming to our region and positive results in water exploration show we have the quality and volumes for current and potential future needs. We have had multiple housing developments coming online and what could be a record, 27 new home starts this year.
The community-rec center is a big undertaking but I also see what a big opportunity this is. Believe me when I say that I wouldn’t be supporting this project if I didn’t believe this is something that will be of great benefit to the citizens of Wahpeton, even the region.
A lot of things fell into place to make this the right time for this endeavor: multiple parcels in the Homestead addition were offered by the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation (WCDC). We were able to choose, and I feel was the premium option, one having southern exposure to the front of the building and close proximity to a pond. The land could have likely could have sold for $900,000 but has been donated by the WCDC. This parcel may not be available in the future.
Sales tax numbers are good, interest rates are low and our population is on the rise. Since the early 1980’s, there have been different options for something similar brought forward but always by the public sector. This concept comes from our younger generation who are planting roots here and best know what is takes to retain and recruit new residents. We need to listen. I believe this is the greatest opportunity Wahpeton has seen in history and likely will be for decades to come.
The new facility will have something for all ages and all seasons. There are signs all around town looking for help to fill open positions. Developing the right housing helps to attract new residents to fill these jobs. An amenity such as the proposed community-rec center will not only draw visitors to town, it will attract new residents including the young professionals we need. They will see our community as a vibrant, exciting option as they consider a place to call home.
I could go on and on. In a nutshell, I am a conservative anytime city funds are being used. I am confident sales tax projections are also conservative and projected operational costs are accurate to the point user fees will cover those costs.
Please consider voting YES on Tuesday.
The thoughts and opinions above my own and not necessarily the same as some of the other elected officials.
Questions, comments or concerns, please reach out to me at 899-0940.
Sincerely,
Mayor Steve Dale
Wahpeton
