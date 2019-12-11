Wahpeton’s bad smell may keep away visitors

It is very disheartening to write this letter to my old hometown newspaper. I grew up in Wahpeton and I still have family that lives there so we get there on a regular basis.

It is sad to come into the town and have a smell hit your senses that knocks you over. I am not sure what causes this, but I am hoping that the city leaders are looking into this so that it gets remedied for the health of the Wahpeton residents.

You have a lot to offer. Visitors wanting to come to see Chahinkapa Zoo and the museum and other attractions, but the smell will certainly be the one thing that they remember!

I have faith that this will get taken care of soon for the sake of all the good people that live there and have to smell this every day.

Nancy Lambrecht Fargo, North Dakota

Nancy Lambrecht

Fargo, North Dakota

Tags

Load comments