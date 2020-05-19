Wahpeton teacher looks back on career, treasured relationships
In August of 1978, as an excited and anxious rookie teacher, I survived my first day in the classroom. Forty-two years later, I am surviving my last days of a career that has provided rich blessings beyond my wildest dreams.
It has been my honor and privilege to work and play in our public education system. It sometimes seems like just yesterday when I first said, “Today is a good day.” (The kids will understand that one). How time flies! Lately I have enjoyed reminiscing countless “moments” that still evoke strong emotions ... mostly happy ones.
What I treasure the most is the valued relationships at all the schools of my employment: Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Murrieta, California, Temecula, California, and Wahpeton, North Dakota. At all these schools, I was enriched, motivated, encouraged, and valued by fellow teachers that taught me how to provide opportunities for students to grow and thrive in and out of the classroom.
I am forever grateful for their shining examples of professionalism and humanity. To the administrators and school board members who may or may not have totally understood or shared my vision, yet supported our music programs, I owe a big debt of gratitude. It has been my good fortune to know and value so many support staff that often times are the glue that keeps it all together. Recognition also goes to the parents and community members that value music education. They have been a driving force that demanded and continue to have high expectations for the musical product at performances, both formal and informal.
A huge thanks to all those students who came to class, required, or elective, and worked so hard to figure out what belonging to a “Music Family” meant. Some got it. Some soared. Some were eager. Some were treading water. Some made it easy. Some made it hard. Some grew to love it. Some just accepted it. Some led and some followed. Some just hung on. But they all belonged! What a real and meaningful “Music Family.”
After moving back to the Midwest in 2009, I was truly fortunate to land this teaching position with the Wahpeton Public Schools (thanks Mike, Clark and Norma). Over the last 11 years, the support and encouragement I have received from so many has touched my heart.
Thank you, Wahpeton, for accepting me and championing our students in their music education. And finally, my thanks for what all of you are yet to do in keeping music alive in this special place. Now the last bell has rung. It’s time to RETIRE!
Dean Aamodt Wahpeton, North Dakota
