Dear Editor,
April 20, 1981, my first day on the job as the newly hired Community Education & Recreation Director for the Breckenridge School District & City of Breckenridge. A youngster out of St. Cloud State University and native of Kimball, Minnesota. That very first week I was told that I must be present for the annual Wahpeton Eagles Club awards banquet/dinner. In order to receive the financial award donations, one needed to be present and accounted for ... and speak a bit for each donation received up front with a full-house audience. Nervous? Just a bit. More than 41 years ago and I still remember the evening.
Luckily, I sat next to Wayne Beyer. Wayne was also a young guy then. He had been hired as Wahpeton’s Parks & Recreation Director in the months before my hire. He welcomed me and made me feel at ease. He fluidly went up front I believe 7-8 times to receive donations for a variety of groups he represented. The Chahinkapa Park Zoo, Kinship, Red River Sportsman Club, Fishing Derby, etc. The Moorhead State and Richland 44 grad was also a farm boy like me and knew what work was. And work was what Wayne did for his outstanding 41+ years as your Parks & Recreation Director. No one out-worked him. Nobody. I learned much from Wayne. Organized. Caring. Treat others well. Outstanding listening skills. Be on time; early if possible. Asked timely questions. Loved his work. Loved his family. Just a great guy.
Even though I worked with Wayne a little more than 11 years, it was a great 11 years before moving onto another 29+ years working for the Shakopee School District as its Community Education Director before my retirement last July 1. I hope you realize the gem you have had all of these years working for you and the southern Red River Valley. Wayne was and is always looking out to make things better for his community.
Wayne & I met for an early morning breakfast weekly at a local restaurant and did much joint planning together on our adult recreation leagues, Babe Ruth baseball, and a variety of other topics of mutual concern. We did dabble in early morning racquet ball games at NDSCS and officiate high school basketball games together. To wrap this up, I will never forget the day we each drove a busload of kids to the circus in Fergus Falls. We each had our volunteer chaperones supervising them. I was exhausted in the July afternoon heat and very much wanted to take a nap on our bus if possible. But I just couldn’t. Why? Wayne was sitting next to our bus. He was busy writing and planning for his next Park Board meeting and prepping for his Daily News weekly column, plus prepping for his next KBMW morning radio show. He had his trusty calendar in hand. He was getting it done. Down time did not exist for him. Nap time would have to wait.
Congrats Wayne. You had an outstanding career. Well done!
