1899 was a long time ago, 121 years in fact. I want you to know that CHI St. Francis will continue to be your community health care provider for many years to come. We are here for you now and into the future. The CHI St. Francis caregivers are standing by to provide care for you, your family, your neighbors and friends.
During these last few months, it might be sometimes hard to know the services that are back and open in full swing. The Primary Care/Walk-In Clinic, elective surgeries, lab, X-ray, inpatient care, behavioral health, ER and more, are staffed and ready. Please contact your primary care provider so that your health care needs can be attended to.
Since March, we have all been put to the test of resilience and patience. Yet in the spirit of cooperation and understanding, our priority remains steadfast – to put the safety and well-being of our residents, patients and employees first. The COVID-19 fight isn’t over yet and we must stay vigilant. I want you to know we will continue to closely follow and monitor CDC guidelines and those issued by the state of Minnesota.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. CHI St. Francis Health is open. Yes, you can now visit your loved ones in the Long Term Care Unit with outside visitation. And yes, masks are mandatory. We wear them to protect you; please wear yours to protect us and all those we care for, as we are truly in this together – since 1899 and for many generations to come.
