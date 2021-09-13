On Sept. 11, 2001, everything changed for our country. I, like many, watched as we were attacked in a coordinated and fanatical strike meant to demonstrate that we were not safe at home. We were able to be hurt. We were vulnerable. At the time, I highly doubt that most Americans could identify Afghanistan on a map or tell you who the Taliban were or what they stood for. Osama Bin Laden was someone that almost no one had heard of and Al Qaeda was not our problem, they were someone else's worry. We were oblivious to the fact that the wolves were circling.
The attack was instrumental in shaping our country for a generation. For the first time in a long time, we were united. Bin Laden and his ilk had brought us together as few things could have and as a nation, we needed to respond. I am sure that the previous generations looked at mine with trepidation. How would we handle this? What could they expect from us? Was a generation that was raised with everything and wanting little, capable of standing up to our enemies?
We were and we did. We dominated the battlefield. We took the fight to the enemy. We won medals and lost friends in places that people had never heard of. We got Bin Laden. We fought the enemy in their country, to keep them from fighting us here. For two decades, we kept the wolves at bay.
Twenty years later things have changed again. We are divided. We elect weak politicians that stay in power by making enemies of neighbors. Patriotism is now being framed as a sign of oppression. Those that seek to hurt us hide inside political movements and manipulate our people into fighting ourselves. Our citizens light our flag on fire, while others proudly fight with that flag on their right shoulder. People kneel during our anthem, while others are at attention, hand on their hearts, with a tear in their eye to that same song. We are getting weaker, while our enemies get stronger.
Over the last few days, I have seen a lot of posts thanking the Veterans of Afghanistan for their sacrifice and consoling us for what appears to be a failure. Afghanistan is returning to Taliban dominance and Sharia Law, but on Sept. 11, 2001, our mission was to find Bin Laden and eliminate him. We did that. We gutted Al Qaeda. We did our job. At some point, the people of Afghanistan have to stand up on their own, and hopefully, they will.
The Veterans of Afghanistan do not need your pity, we need your strength. We need you to demonstrate that our twenty years of blood, sweat and tears were not wasted fighting for a country that appears to be focused on self-loathing and ripping itself apart. We have seen real oppression, we have seen what true lack of freedom can be, and we have had it demonstrated time and again how truly fortunate we are to be Americans. We need you to unite once again. We need you to see who the real enemy is. We need you to realize that this enemy isn’t capable of being pacified and they will not quit. The only way this fight ends is with our capitulation, our total surrender, and the loss of our values and way of life. This is unacceptable. We need you to realize that what we have is worth fighting for and we need the next generation to stand up … because the wolves are still circling.
