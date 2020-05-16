We need a Treasurer we can trust
We are in uncharted territory right now with coronavirus affecting our way of life. There is no denying that it has had a big impact on businesses in North Dakota and our economy at large. As a Business Broker, I work with companies across our state every day, and the impact is real.
We need a leader in state government to be responsive to our citizens and our businesses. We need a leader who will manage our state well, and investing our Legacy fund wisely.
The Treasurer’s race is up this year, and for the first time in sixteen years we will have a new leader. I have done deals with Thomas Beadle in business for years, and he has been a champion for economic development in the House, I know he is the only candidate ready to lead.
These are tough times, and we need a steady hand we can trust in charge of the State’s checkbook. Thomas has experience with state budgets, the business background, and temperament to serve us well.
I’m proud to support Thomas Beadle for State Treasurer.
Art Rosenberg
President, Sunbelt Business Advisors of North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.