Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What I want for Christmas

Hello Santa,

I am writing with a short list of presents, not for me but for the world. Nobody else, especially our politicians, seems to be able to organise them.

1. That people have access to safe, free COVD-19 vaccinations and the wisdom to take them.

2. That people, not just one young girl, work to stop Climate Change now, not in 30 years time.

3. That people accept and appreciate that all people come in a variety of different ways.

4. That people can get what they need rather than what they want.

Ok, maybe a little bit of chocolate for me.

That should be a good start and I’ll return with more of the list next year and yes, I have been a good boy.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Age 62

Melbourne, Australia

Tags

Load comments