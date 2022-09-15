Purchase Access

Gate City Bank was recently chosen to receive the Freedom Award from the Department of Defense. This is truly an honor for everyone at Gate City Bank, and our Wahpeton team is especially excited because this news hits close to home for many of us.

Veterans Gerald Puetz of Barney, North Dakota, and Tom Nelson of Mooreton, North Dakota, have both bravely served, and still carry on monthly American Legion meetings in Barney. They recently organized a Legion Motorcycle Riders run that started off in Barney and drove to the veterans home in Lisbon, North Dakota.



Jackie Bladow

Personal lender, Gate City Bank, Wahpeton

