Gate City Bank was recently chosen to receive the Freedom Award from the Department of Defense. This is truly an honor for everyone at Gate City Bank, and our Wahpeton team is especially excited because this news hits close to home for many of us.
Veterans Gerald Puetz of Barney, North Dakota, and Tom Nelson of Mooreton, North Dakota, have both bravely served, and still carry on monthly American Legion meetings in Barney. They recently organized a Legion Motorcycle Riders run that started off in Barney and drove to the veterans home in Lisbon, North Dakota.
As we drove around the vets home on our motorcycles, some of the vets were waiting for us outside and waived as we drove by. Some could also be seen through their windows waiving. It was really a nice thing to see.
From there, we stopped at the Francis Jahnig Veterans Memorial about 6 miles east of Eden, South Dakota. Jim Jahnig is the son of Francis Jahnig, who also served in the military. He told us about some of the details in what led to creating this memorial and the people who are being honored there. It’s really a neat memorial, and at night its lights can be seen from miles away. It really touched my heart.
The Freedom Award means a heck of a lot to so many of us at Gate City Bank, especially those of us in Wahpeton. We appreciate the amazing sacrifice of the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces. My team was talking, and we thought about how cool it would be to reach out to the Daily News and share what the Freedom Award means to us.
