Just what is Biden wanting to accomplish with his $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill? Numerous articles have mentioned some good parts but what about these in it?
It would end the requirement of a Social Security number; extend the refundable child credit to undocumented families; create a universal daycare plus preschool for ages 3 and 4; $29 million to give $65 per child each month to purchase food during the summers; $40 billion to help students get a degree; increase Pell Grants by $500 that would also be available to Dreamers; tax credit up to $3000 for children ages 6 and older and under age 6 would be $3,600 in monthly checks, expands a marriage penalty that would cause two married individuals to forfeit as much as $2,700 in annual benefits.
There is $10 billion to create a Civilian Climate Corps for young people to promote the cause; $550 billion to impose fines on electric companies that don’t switch to renewable sources; $320 billion in expanded clean energy tax credits; $10 billion for hazardous fuels reduction projects in forests and parks; tax credit of up to $12,500 for those buying an electric vehicle; and tax credit of purchasing an electric bicycle up to $900.
It adds $130 billion to cover monthly premiums of the Affordable Care Act; $1 billion for conservation of Pacific salmon; $80,000 tax credit for the wealthy; journalists would receive a new tax credit equal to half of wages during first year and third that until it expires in 2025; and expand election requirements.
Build what back better? This bill could increase the deficit by $367 billion over the next 10 years. Who would pay for it? You, me and our grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.