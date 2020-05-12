This week McLean County got news we’ve been dreading when Great River Energy announced it planned to close Coal Creek Station in 2022. My family has worked on these powerhouses since the ‘60s, and I’ve been an ironworker for 30 years. I am a member of Local 512.

My heart and prayers go out to all the people that will be affected by this closing. The jobs that will be lost will have an immense effect on communities throughout Coal Country and North Dakota. I live in Washburn, and this is going to affect me, my family, and my neighbors directly.

But we must not sit idly by waiting for it to close. Let us be proactive in the development of other industries that may be interested in our area and will support our community with good-paying jobs. To do that, we need to have a conversation and the powers that be need to ask us what industries might best fit the hard-working and skilled labor force we already have. And we need to make sure we are involved in this discussion.

I genuinely believe, when one door closes another door will open, but we have to turn the knob. It is how we react today that will determine our future here in McLean County. I know the people and the resiliency we have can conquer any situation that comes up.

Casey Buchmann

Washburn, North Dakota. Buchmann is a career ironworker in Local 512.

