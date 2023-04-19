Recently, a proposed 2,000-acre solar farm by Savion (the Flickertail Solar Project) was stopped by a Richland County township through their refusal to grant a building permit. You may not realize it, but this matters a great deal to every county resident.
According to the county auditor, this project would generate the following approximate annual revenues:
Richland County: $371,000. An amount equal to 3.4 mills county-wide.
Township: $125,000. The township could completely eliminate all other property tax levies and still have more revenue than before.
Local school district: $428,000, before adjustments by the state formula. An amount equal to 29% of their annual budget, plus an upfront, one-time amount of $300,000.
Local fire department: $31,400.
These tax revenues from this project, totaling $960,000 annually, are significant at a time when local governments strive to control spending in the face of inflation. To put it in perspective, here’s what some other large county entities pay annually. Hankinson Renewable Energy, $467,723; Cargill, $398,331, Minn-Dak Sugar, $389,563.
In addition to the amounts paid by Savion, rents paid to owners on land leased to Savion would be $400-500/acre in an area where current rents are $125-150. Much of the land is not high quality cropland and the additional taxes on the land due to its classification as "commercial" would be paid by Savion, not the owner. This is a great opportunity for those landowners.
So, why the opposition? The following is a partial list of actual objections posed in public meetings by project opponents, followed by my own comments or questions:
"It takes too much land out of production." Is your township planning to ban CRP too? The program where a landowner gets paid by the government to plant their land to grass and not farm it for 20+/- years.
"Airplane pilots will be blinded by reflection when flying over solar panels." Someone should notify the FAA. Pilots may want to avoid flying over water too.
"The panels get so hot that if birds fly too close, they’ll burst into flames." When asked where the claimant heard this, the reply was, "A guy from Minnesota." There is obviously no data to support this claim, but I think I might know "the guy."
"We’re not getting any of the electricity here." As long as you have enough, does it matter? I’m not sure if the bread I buy has any Richland County wheat either.
"They should move it to where the electricity is going." We also grow crops and produce products that are sent to far away places. Our economy is a wonderful thing.
"I like coal and oil!" So do I, but it’s not like a marriage, you can have more than one energy source. Not to mention, you can also like beef AND chicken.
"There will be fences around the panels. Where will the wildlife go?" Richland County has roughly 925,000 acres, I’m sure the animals will be fine, but I’m glad you’re concerned about the environment. I should warn you, though: you may be a tree hugger.
"It will negatively impact my property value if I live nearby." There is no evidence supporting that statement, but you will have a very quiet, clean, odor-free neighbor.
"When the panels are covered by snow, they won’t work." This is not your problem, and I’m sure the solar folks have considered snow in their decision.
"What if a storm breaks the panels and the ground gets contaminated?" The panels are basically made of glass and wire, with no contaminants, glyphosate, phosphates, DDT, CO2 or elements allegedly harmful to nature.
"Solar energy isn’t feasible without government subsidies." The fossil fuel industry is subsidized as well, and do we really want to talk about government subsidies? That might take a while.
"They’ll ruin our roads." Once construction is complete, the company guarantees the roads will be in as-good or better condition than before. They’ve been down this road before.
"We don’t need that (township) revenue." Then explain why you recently asked the county to fix a road for you. I’ll go out on a limb here and guess: you don’t have the money.
"The panels are black. They get hot, leading to more global warming." Glad to hear you’re concerned about global warming, but solar panels are not the issue - they can actually be part of the solution.
"The panels all come from China!" Not true. All panels and components of the project will be American made.
"Weeds will grow around the panels." Again, not true. The land will be planted to grass, mowed and weeds controlled. The panels collect sunlight on both sides, so mowing the surrounding area is important.
The number one reason for opposition was, "We don’t want to look at them. They’re UGLY!" So, I guess when you hate something that makes no sound, no dust, no motion, no odor, reduces traffic, and pays you handsomely, you just go with it being "ugly." Furthermore, they’ll be set back from the road surrounded by grass and/or tree buffers that will be maintained by Savion.
Interestingly, one of the key opposition leaders who “doesn’t want to look at them" is a Wahpeton public employee, paid by taxpayers, whose job is to issue building permits and inspect the city to ensure junk-infested, dilapidated or unsightly properties in the city are dealt with and cleaned up. I’ll leave it to you the reader to decide how that’s going.
So, what argument other than "It’s ugly" could make people kill an economically beneficial project like this? Some might say jealousy, as the landowners would be well paid to lease their land. Maybe, but let’s be honest about the real reason. Politics. The same partisan politics that have sadly infiltrated so many aspects of society. Simply put, if you support balanced, sustainable energy production, you must be liberal, or woke, and thus - you’re the enemy!
I personally like to gather information from multiple sources, including those considered "right-wing." This is where you’ll see pictures of the dreaded Congress members AOC and Ilhan Omar next to a picture of solar panels or wind turbines. Thus, these sources of energy are liberal and therefore bad. It doesn’t matter if it makes economic sense - just kill it!
Welcome to politics in 2023. The township argued that solar isn’t addressed in their zoning laws. This could be fixed with a simple change in the those laws to allow it. It’s a hollow argument, as solar technology didn’t exist when most township zoning laws were written decades ago.
But more important than the loss of significant public and private revenues is the outright assault on the rights of private property owners. I remember when landowners could use their property for any reasonable use, so long as that use fit the property zoning and didn’t negatively affect the neighbors. Those days are apparently coming to an end. I can’t imagine what’s next.
Maybe no more sugar beets, as they’re harvested at all hours of the day and night, make dust, noise and mess up the roads. Maybe sunflowers will land on the bad list, as they attract insects and let's be honest, before harvest, they’re not very attractive. Some might even say they’re ugly. Or perhaps more benign changes are coming based on what people don’t want to look at, like a limited number of colors you can paint your house. Certainly gray will be banned as it’s not a very attractive color. The list of potential limitations and uses of private land is extensive.
The same people that claim to support personal rights and scream about the government taking away those rights ... are taking away your rights. It's hypocrisy at its worst. Never mind that - most companies building or expanding facilities ask for tax breaks, government loans, a new road or other incentives - Savion is asking for nothing; just permission to rent private land for a solar energy project.
Savion has moved their efforts to a neighboring Richland County township, but the political winds appear to be similar. Other than time and effort, Savion won’t lose anything by not building here. But unless rational people prevail, they will simply move to another area that recognizes the tremendous benefits of this project.
So, here’s a warning to the opposition folks: Ultimately, this project could be located near Richland County, so be prepared to look away or close your eyes as you drive by. We certainly don’t want you to be offended by its appearance.
Sadly, due to the heavy-handed, myopic attitude of the project opposition, the economic sun is shining less brightly in Richland County, and every resident and taxpayer is sharing in that loss.