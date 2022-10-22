When voting records of candidates are reviewed, constituents can decide
Dear Editor,
To know a candidate is to know their voting record. Using the internet, it is not difficult to locate the voting record of a candidate on a specific bill utilizing the North Dakota Legislative Branch website. Additionally, all committee meetings and floor sessions related to the bill are available for review by interested parties.
Of interest was the voting record of the candidates on the funding bills for higher education, more so, did a candidate support the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS). Starting with the website https://ndlegis.gov/, the system was navigated to locate the voting records of the candidates for the 65th (SB 2003), 66th (HB 1003), and 67th (SB 2003) legislative assemblies. The voting records follow.
Senate candidates:
• Jim Dotzenrod: voted in favor of funding higher education in the 65th and 66th sessions (did not serve in the 67th session)
• Larry Luick: voted in favor of funding higher education in the 65th, 66th and 67th sessions
House Candidates:
• Kathy Skroch: voted against funding higher education in the 65th, 66th and 67th sessions
• Alisa Mitskog: voted in favor of funding higher education in the 65th, 66th and 67th sessions
• Cindy Beck: voted in favor of funding higher education in the 65th, 66th and 67th sessions
Although the voting record does not allow for an explanation, if a candidate consistently voted against funding higher education, one can question any future support for NDSCS if elected. NDSCS is a premier institution charged with educating the future workforce. Without funding it would be difficult to complete the mission. Thus, please consider the voting record of the candidates before you vote absentee, or in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
