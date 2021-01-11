In the new issue of North Dakota Water, December 2020, Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth is quoted: “We believe this agreement gives us the local control over the the impacts in Richland County.” He believes the impacts “from the diversion project will be adequately addressed.”
The mitigation plan approved by Minnesota and Fargo-Moorhead Diversion (DA) is a plan to disadvantage North Dakota property owners.
There are two issues.
One is the depth of water from the intended flooding that requires mitigation payments. The state of North Dakota only requires mitigation for new flood water if the depth of the water is over half a foot, or 6 inches.
The state of Minnesota requires a mitigation payment for a depth for new flood water if the depth of water is over one-tenth of a foot, or 1.2 inches. This is a significant unequal treatment of North Dakota property owners.
The second issue is the staging area that requires mitigation funding.
In Minnesota the level/elevation of the emergency spillway determines what property is to be acquired — the “staging area.” The elevation of the emergency spillway is 923.5 in Minnesota. This would be the pool level.
In North Dakota, the Diversion Authority and the State Office of Engineer have changed the elevation of the property to be acquired, in the “staging area,” by using a “static pool” level. This appears to be a pool level of 922.5. This 922.5 is then used to calculate the property that will be acquired.
They have created one foot elevation of impacted property that will not be mitigated in North Dakota. If the emergency spillway is operated it will flood unmitigated property upstream.
The only apparent rationale to use the “static pool” level is to reduce the acres of property needing to be mitigated. This unequal treatment is unfair to Richland County property owners.
The DA and the State Office of Engineer need to require the F-M Diversion mitigate in North Dakota to the Minnesota standard of one-tenth foot.
The DA and the Office of State Engineer need to use the emergency spillway elevation 923.5 to determine the what property is to be acquired
If the Richland County Commissioners really feel the best interests of Richland County are served by this agreement, we need new commissioners.
