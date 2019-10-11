Youth shows appreciation of summer ‘Goodlife’
Dear Daily News,
I love newspapers! I like to read the Daily News. I collect newspapers and noticed some changes in the Daily News. Starting in May 2019, there was less information for the weather forecast and I would like a bigger forecast.
I enjoy reading the “Goodlife” section in the Sunday paper. The summer “Goodlife” sections were my favorite because I found the topics interesting. My favorites were “100 Years of Highway,” “Koi In Your Backyard,” and “Century of Education.” I noticed “Goodlife” was different in the fall and the topics were less interesting to me. Could you make a “Goodlife” article about the zoo please?
Hopefully you will continue writing the “Goodlife section.” I liked the “cool cars” photos in early August.
Thank you for publishing the Daily News.
Your newspaper lover,
Cedric Lofberg, age 9
Breckenridge, Minnesota
