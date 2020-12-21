One of the main objectives of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote the cities we love to live and work in. We know we have amazing communities but how do we showcase that to others who do not live here or who are not familiar with our area? How do we encourage others to move their families and start new businesses in Wahpeton and Breckenridge?
One of the ways the Chamber helps to promote our communities is through the events that we participate in each year. Blue Goose Days, Borderline Chalkfest and Headwaters Days are three of the larger events we participate in and are designed to draw people to our community. We also assist in smaller downtown events such as the yearly Wine Walk, Java Jump, Shoppers On The Hunt, Small Business Saturday and the Holiday Cookie Crawl. All these events create a buzz in our community and get people interested in what we are doing.
Social media has a big role to play in the marketing of our communities. Targeting surrounding communities is an effective way to show what we have to offer. This is something everyone can help with. By sharing, commenting, and liking not only events but local restaurants, businesses, schools and attractions you are helping create a social media presence for Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
With the events of the past year, it has become apparent that people are seeking the comfort and safety that a small community like ours has to offer. Wahpeton and Breckenridge have great schools and a cost of living that is very attractive for young families. Our friendly hometown feel can’t be beat. We are a welcoming community with lots to offer families who are looking to relocate.
Be proud of the community that you live in. Help us show others what a great place we are to live and raise a family. Tell your friends about the wonderful opportunities here and share our events and promotions. Growing our communities will make us stronger and benefits everyone.
From the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce have a safe and happy Holiday Season and thank you for supporting our communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.