Otter sendoff benefits Chahinkapa, Green Bay Zoo

Chahinkapa Zoo’s collection plan is based on many factors. Animal conservation status is at the top of the list. Working with the AZA and SSP (Species Survival Plans) brings the responsibility of doing what is best for species. And although we receive breeding and other recommendations the final decision is that of the Chahinkapa Zoo director.
This is where the hard part comes in as sometimes we must part with beloved critters in the name of species propagation. This past Monday we said goodbye to Minnie and Louie, Chahinkapa Zoo river otters. They are on a breeding loan to the New Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay. So while they are being welcomed in Wisconsin three female otters from Green Bay are getting love and attention here in North Dakota.
Meet Val, Fran and Syliva who will be on exhibit during special open hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb.12-15 and again during Hop In To Spring March 20. They will be a hit this summer as this all girls trio are playful and full of antics.
If Minnie and Louie’s new breeding attempts are triumphant their offspring will be owned by Chahinkapa Zoo and The New Zoo alternating litters. Why couldn’t they just breed here at Chahinkapa? Sometimes the facilities/housing is not conducive for that “activity.” The New Zoo has been successful in river otter reproduction and we are happy to be part of the program.
See YOU at the Zoo!
Kathy
