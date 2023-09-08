Fall is a perfect time to start nature trail walking or running. The season’s crisp, fresh air and the breathtaking beauty of diversified habitats invite us outdoors for fun, sensory adventures.
Dirt trails are softened by the non-chlorophyll gold, copper, red, orange, yellow and rust colored leaves of native trees like maple, oak, elm and ash. They fall and cascade to the earth like pirouetting dancers. Pine cones and acorns decorate trails.
Trails can be littered with tree roots, rocks and wildlife digs. Be safe by concentrating on the trail a few feet away, taking small steps and avoid shuffling that stubs toes on obstacles. When you trip, fall softly with the momentum. Consider buying trail shoes that have aggressive treads for better traction.
Trees are going into dormancy and show off other impressive features. Rub your hands on the corky bark of a hackberry. Towering cottonwood trees rise high like monuments. Bur oak trees stand out with rugged, scaffolding branching. Hollowed trees are homes for raccoons.
Red-twig dogwood are stunning along river shorelines. Thick wild willow thickets provide wildlife habitat. Paper birch have enchanting peeling, defoliating bark. The white bark of aspen stands out amongst its brownish cousins. Beautiful flaming red staghorn sumac with neat, arching seed clusters decorate slopes. Olive-green lichens are harmless fungus and algae organisms on tree bark that indicate good air quality.
The air is alive with spicy pine, musty wetland and aromatic earthy smells after rains. Trees sway in the wind, strengthening their root systems.
Wildlife shares its environment with you. Whitetail deer does bleat to warn a nearby fawn. Oftentimes, only a few feet off the trail, deer will simply watch you run by.
The calls of northern cardinals (birdie-birdie-birdie), blue jays (loud jeer), nuthatches (yak-yak), chickadees (fee-bee), wood ducks (oo-eek, oo-eek) and great horned owls (hoot hoot) offer the best musical soundtrack ever. Pileated woodpeckers offer piping calls, sound like a construction hammer when feeding and awe with its prominent red chest. Migrating snow geese honk high above. Do not underappreciate the fortune of observing plentiful flocks of mallards and Canada geese.
Busy muskrats and beaver swim along the rivers, filling fall caches. Get lucky and see a mink or otter in their riparian habitat.
Even frogs get into the act, especially during magical sunrise and sunset hours. The northern leopard frog has a high, loud screaming call and the wood frog has a clucking chicken call.
Only by spending time outdoors can rare outdoor experiences happen. I was fortunate to see woodcocks, tree-climbing gray fox and black squirrels along local rivers.
Fall is an opportune time for foraging. Wild grapes grow on vines along the rivers. Raccoon scat with pits alert you to wild plums in the area. Mushrooms root on box elder trees.
Wildflowers like goldenrod bloom in the fall. Pink wild rose blooms have matured into hips that make good tea. Feel the cottony texture of swamp milkweed or soft, puffy seed spikes of cattails.
Trail running is therapeutic, a spiritual connection to Mother Earth. It is a mental escape from the daily, routine hustle and bustle. Blood pressure lessens in a relaxing, calming environment. Nature hikes with children are remindful of the importance of curiosity and patience. It is a time to be happy, creative and grateful for your good fortune.
Physical fitness and an active, healthy lifestyle are richly enhanced. Balance, coordination and mental toughness are challenged. Uneven ground improves ankle strength.
The Twin Towns offer many opportunities. The new Breckenridge Bois de Sioux Adventure Area includes trails to get you started. The Wahpeton outdoor archery range or northeast peninsula of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course has trails that follow the river. When the golfing season ends, the Minnesota side of the golf course has a trail through wetlands and cattails. Venture off the southside Bois de Sioux River levee trail to tread on wildlife trails. Listen to carp slurping in the shallows.
Gravel and hard-surface roads run adjacent to four local rivers – Red, Ottertail, Bois de Sioux and Wild Rice. They offer contrasting views of our rich farming heritage, as combines finish the small grain and soy bean harvest before corn fields are picked.
The three-state area offers scenic state parks, including Fort Ransom State Park near Lisbon, North Dakota, Maplewood State Park east of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota and Sica Hollow State Park by Sisseton, South Dakota.
Trail walking or running, whether alone or with friends and family, is the stuff that enhances and enriches our lives. This fall is a good time to start or continue.