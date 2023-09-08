230909-b4-beyer
Huntsville State Park, Texas.

 Photo by Wayne Beyer

Fall is a perfect time to start nature trail walking or running. The season’s crisp, fresh air and the breathtaking beauty of diversified habitats invite us outdoors for fun, sensory adventures.

Dirt trails are softened by the non-chlorophyll gold, copper, red, orange, yellow and rust colored leaves of native trees like maple, oak, elm and ash. They fall and cascade to the earth like pirouetting dancers. Pine cones and acorns decorate trails.



