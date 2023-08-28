'Biden crime family'; the difference which made no difference still makes no difference

“The goal of our declaration of economic independence is simple,” according to Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign website: “We win. They lose.”

By “we,” DeSantis presumably means everyday Americans. But he never really explains who “they” are, other than to reference shadowy “elites” no fewer than five times, and China a whopping 14 times, in his “declaration.”



