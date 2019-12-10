Oh, you better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, and I’m telling you why … Santa Claus is coming to the Twin Towns.
Santa’s arriving at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 thanks to the Red River Valley and Western Railroad. He will arrive by the caboose in Breckenridge at 11 a.m. and then make his way to the Family Community Center, Breckenridge, where he’ll be there from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Family Center will have kids activities going on and there will be a drawing for two turkeys to be given away.
From there, Santa’s making his way to Heritage Square, Wahpeton. He’ll be there from 1:30-3 p.m. if you need to give him your list or check what list you are on. There is still time.
Saturday is also the last day to check out all the beautiful trees that were donated this year to the Second Annual Festival of Trees. The trees will be going to their new homes on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 16, just in time for the holiday season. We would like to thank all those that donated again this year. Heritage Square looks so festive and beautiful. If you have not seen them yet, you should go check out the festival and fill your heart with holiday spirit.
Also on Saturday, The Twin Town Business Partners will host the First Annual Cookie Crawl. Stop by Heritage Square to pick up your free cookie tin. From there, go to participating businesses to get a cookie and check out the last minute in-store specials and sales going on.
You may pick up your Christmas tin from 9:30-11 a.m. at Heritage Square. There is a limited amount of tins, so come early and get yours before they are gone. Come and check out the specials Twin Towns businesses have to offer.
We are looking forward to a fun-filled day on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Breckenridge and Wahpeton. We hope that you will be able to join us. If you have any questions, please feel free to stop by the Chamber Office or give us a call.
Dash for Cash is also in full swing. We are drawing daily numbers to win a total of $1,850 in Chamber Bucks this year. Make sure you are checking your numbers and asking for your tickets at participating businesses.
The last day to get your Dash for Cash tickets is Sunday, Dec. 22. You will have until Jan. 15, 2020 to claim your prize. Bring your winning ticket to the Chamber Office, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to claim.
Winning numbers are announced at about 7:35 a.m. daily on KBMW (1450 AM). They are also listed at many of the participating businesses and on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber’s Facebook page.
We hope you are having a wonderful holiday season. As the saying goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. We also would like to thank you all for shopping local.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.