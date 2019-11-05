You might ask what is happening at the Chamber. We have so many things going on and soon approaching us. We will be filling up your holiday season.
We are kicking off our first annual Shoppers on the Hunt event, Friday, Nov. 8-Saturday, Nov. 9. It includes several of our local businesses participating and lots of specials and deals for you. Look for the deer on their door to find who’s participating and find those specials and deals.
We ask that you pick up your buck tag at one of the participating businesses to get entered into a prize drawing for a great gift basket. You will need to go into each business to get a stamp to be eligible to win the gift basket that will be drawn for at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
On Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15, we’ll start decorating trees at Heritage Square, Wahpeton, for the Second Annual Festival of Trees. Make sure to stop by and check them out.
If you would still like to donate a tree or make a monetary donation let me, Lisa, or Tami Sirek know and we will provide the details of when to come and set up your tree. If needed, we will also have volunteers on hand to set it up for you.
The deadline for the tree donation is Friday, Nov. 8. Please call us with any questions you may have.
Dash for Cash starts Wednesday, Nov. 20 this year and it will be a little different. You will receive numbered tickets this year instead of stamping a card. We’ll also have daily drawings from Dec. 1-25. We will be giving away a total of $1,850.00 in Chamber Bucks to the winning ticket holders.
You must redeem your winning ticket from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Chamber office, Wahpeton, to collect your prize. Each winning ticket will be announced on KBMW and on our Facebook page, so make sure you are watching and listening for the winning daily number.
We are also working on a Twin Town Holiday Open House that will be running at the same time as the Wahpeton Tree lighting on Tuesday, Nov. 26. We are working on Small Business Saturday and the Wahpeton 150th will also have many events as part of the final weekend of the celebration.
This year we are bringing back Business after Hours. It will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Wahpeton Event Center. This event is open to all businesses and the public to attend. Call us or stop by the Chamber office to purchase your ticket for Business After Hours.
This year there will be a tree lighting from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Veterans Memorial Park and Family Community Center, Breckenridge, with fun activities planned.
Our last event is Saturday, Dec. 14: Santa Coming to Town on the Red River Valley and Western Train, with a Cookie Crawl that day as well.
We have so many fun things coming up. We hope you will take the time to mark your calendars and join us.
