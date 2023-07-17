His full name was Squirrel The World’s Grumpiest Cat. He was the boss around here for 19 ½ years with a grating, tuneless, demanding meow.

For a long time we didn’t know exactly how old he was. You see, we kept his records taped to the inside of kitchen cabinet, and when we pondered his age years ago, India mistook the date of a rabies shot as his birth date, so the running gag was that Squirrel was 19 ½ rabies shots old.



Tags