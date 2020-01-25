The music is cued. Commentators are in place. All eyes and ears are synced with the big screen television on the wall. Excitement is only moments away!
You may think that I am describing watching the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, but alas, I am setting the scene for Tal’s Annual Super Bowl Party at Chahinkapa Zoo.
There’s only eight more days to Super Bowl LIV. But, there’s only less than days until our party, where Tal will pick a winner. That’s right, our resident orangutan is also a famous sports prophesier.
Tal has been predicting Super Bowl champions even before he came to live in Wahpeton. And he is pretty darn accurate. He has only missed twice in his years here, since 2010, at Chahinkapa Zoo.
Here’s how it works. A football representing each team is put in his bedroom area. Tal then enters from his playroom. He’ll look over the situation, then will eventually pick up a football. That is his prediction for the sports event of the year.
Keep in mind that besides being an oracle orangutan, Tal is also quite the ham when he has an audience. In addition to limited animal crew staff, the Daily News’ own Frank Stanko will be the only one in the room to cover the event. But, don’t fret because for the second year running, we will have KBMW live in the Nature Center, with the rest of us partygoers watching on the big screen!
When you arrive at the Nature Center, you will have an opportunity to select a team souvenir cup of your choice. If it happens to be the same pick as Tal’s, you are in the drawing for two team footballs, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs!
The Super Bowl Party is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. This is a free event. Thank you to the Wahpeton CVB for sponsoring the giveaways and Cinema 6 Breckenridge for the refreshments.
