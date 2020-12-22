As this is my last column of the year, I think it’s a good time to dole out some gratitude for those that help make our city a great place to live, work, and play.
First and foremost, thank you to each and every one of you who helped in some way to ease the pain and stress for others in 2020. I saw a lot (and I mean a LOT) of kindness, generosity, and willingness to lend a hand during this pandemic. I know there were still struggles for many of you, and I don’t know what the future holds, but I truly believe that we’d be a lot worse off if it weren’t for the character of the people living and working in our community.
To our first responders and health care workers, thank you for going through what I can only imagine was a scary year for you all. Whether it was responding to a situation and not knowing if that person was infected, or treating those affected and putting your own health at risk. Our police and fire departments, medical centers, nursing homes, assisted living places … you all deserve a big thanks for what you do.
To our business community, thank you for doing your best to work through and adapt to the changing world we live in today. Adjusting hours, sanitizing, wearing masks, making deliveries, providing take out – well, I can only hope that 2021 is a better year for you all.
To our schools, teachers, administration, and staff, thank you for all the hours of distance learning, in-person classes, and everything in between. As a father of three kids I can tell you that your dedication didn’t go unnoticed. You’ve provided the best education and events (graduation, for example) possible in this time of COVID. Go Huskies, and Go Wildcats!
To our non-profits – Three Rivers Crisis Center, Kinship, the RW Food Pantry, churches, and many more – thank you for your services and bringing comfort and assistance to those in need. Shifting to virtual services and finding the right fit for your clients and members have shown what you’re all made of – and that’s something special.
To our city officials and staff, thank you for weathering the storm and continuing to provide structure to our community. There were hard decisions to be made this year, and you showed true leadership.
If I missed an obvious group, please forgive me. There’s so much good going around it’s hard to keep track of it all.
Have a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year!
