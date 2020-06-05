Like the nation he represents he didn’t know what hit him. Blindsided perhaps by a highline wire or other mishap we will never know. The wound was recent, but not fresh.
Americans too are suffering from a wound. It is neither new nor fresh, but pains us more each day. As the peril unfolded across our country once again, this majestic symbol of freedom laid in a barren field getting weaker with each thrashing struggle. Unbeknownst to him we were doing same.
The eagle went down.
The nation reacted to situations and events. Some made poor decisions. Many are ugly choices. They rot society to the point of stench. The eagle’s wing reeked of same. It was broken and decayed.
The eagle went down….and then he was saved.
USFWS officials rescued the American bald eagle transporting him to the Dakota Veterinary Hospital. Working long and diligently Dr. Alyssa Breuer and Technician Sandy Erlandson performed surgery. All whilst communities were experiencing hatred in the streets our symbol of America was being saved.
The nation can mend as well. Like the heroes keeping us safe, we need to do our part in the healing process. Making the right choices, saying the kindest words, and feeling empathy for our neighbor.
Watching the eagle getting stronger each day as he is rehabilitating at Chahinkapa Zoo I am reminded that our nation can gain strength with each breath as well. We are America and we are free.
Like the eagle we will thrive. Like the eagle we will survive. The choice is ours to make.
God Bless!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.