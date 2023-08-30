230815-p4-gurtov

Just as all Americans remember 9/11, Japanese remember 3/11, the day in 2011 that an earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, destroying a town, poisoning a wide area around it, and raising questions about nuclear safety in much the same way as the Chernobyl nuclear accident had in 1986.

Now, 12 years later, on August 24, Japan started releasing into the Pacific Ocean more than one million metric tons of treated radioactive water from three of the Fukushima plants damaged reactors — water that has been cooling the reactor fuel. Many more releases will follow, possibly for the next 30-40 years, since the roughly 1000 water storage vessels in the three reactors are about to reach full capacity.



