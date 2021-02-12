As kids are cutting out hearts and gluing pink and red valentines for their family and friends I resurrect an earlier column about a special homemade art piece for Valentine’s Day. I will simply name it, “Headless Deer”.
I can still recall when I was nine and in the fourth grade and we had a free style art time for Valentine’s week where we could create whatever we wished. I drew a very large deer and I was so proud of it. I used a whole piece of extra big paper for the body and a separate smaller piece for the head and glued the two together.
I remember thinking how proud my mom would be of what I made because she is an artist and she would really, really like it. The day came when my teacher, Miss Kjono told us we could take our art home. I carefully carried the deer through the crowds of other bundled up elementary students headed for the bus. Much to my complete horror I stepped onto the bus and noticed that the head was missing from my deer.
I was absolutely crushed. I got off the bus and looked EVERYWHERE for the best part of my white-tailed doe. I ran back into the school, through the halls and back outside again, and leaping over snow banks, my hope dwindled.
To add insult to injury, I had missed the bus. Now I had to walk home with a lump in my throat and a headless deer in my mitten-donned hand. It seemed like a longer and colder walk than the winter day had already provided.
I told my mom what happened. She felt bad for me and suggested that I make another. I told her that it wouldn’t be the same because it was so perfect the first time, (I was a bit dramatic).
I went to my bedroom that I shared with my sister. She chewed me out for missing the bus. This day was not getting any better. A couple of hours later my dad came home and at the supper table he asked me why I was so quiet. My mom explained that I was feeling down because of an art project I made in school. My dad said, “Oh yeah? Is it that deer that I saw in the living room? It’s just fine. Of course it would look better if you had made it with a head.”
Have a great weekend!
Kathy
