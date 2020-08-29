The importance of mindfulness grooming

This past week has been an especially difficult one for myself. My mother passed. It was expected, but still painful. I experienced frequent bouts of depression and sadness that were then compounded by the fact that I was unable to be with my mother due to the COVID-19 restrictions, as she lived in California. Interacting with the horses this week truly became a reprieve for myself.
Working with my horses and riding students, it allowed me to experience first hand how amazing horses are for our mental wellbeing and health. During each client’s lesson, I worked with them in all phases of horse care. Grooming, tacking up, lunging, riding and finally cooling them down. The process takes time and focus, but is an enjoyable experience for both the horse and the rider. These simple acts made you focus on the here and now, the Mindfulness of the moment.
During one of my sessions a question was asked to me, “Why are you so thorough in your grooming of the horse? Couldn’t you just “knock the dirt off” the areas where the saddle goes and jump on the horse and ride? “ This question struck me as a great transition to a life learning lesson.
Yes, we could just “knock off the dust” and ride but that would really cheat us out of the experience of mindfulness and focus that we are receiving from the horse. When we prepare to ride a horse, the method in which we do so greatly influences the total outcome of the ride.
Taking from my own experiences this week, it became clear why we must focus on the task at hand to slow our mind. Outside of the stable, my body language and personality was quick and somewhat caustic. I had no time for anything and my life was spinning out of control, but in the stable, I felt secure, soft and at peace. The difference was that I had to focus on the present situation, not on what else was bothering me. By their nature, horses command emotional responsibility; you have to focus on them first.
If we were to give our normal way of being, a rating on a number scale, most people would rate at about a 6 or 7 level of stress. A horse prefers to interact with you at a level of 0 or 1, not at the highly exaggerated energy you are giving off.
Horses are herd animals and are prey in the wild. This creates an instinctive quality of self-preservation that depends on others to alert them if there is danger. This instinct is what makes horses amazing judges of character.
This intuitive nature is why horses react so strongly to us with our emotions and unspoken thoughts. Imagine yourself, stressed and hurried, grabbing a horse out of its stall, quickly saddling him and asking him to ride off. This would of course set off natural alarms to the horse. There must be something wrong, they just know it, they can feel it from you. If your energy is hurried or tense, they assume there must be some hidden danger.
When we become mindful and focus on the here and now our natural energy flow changes. We slow down, our breathing and heart rate drops, we observe and connect to the horse as we begin to brush him. Our hands move over the horse checking for soreness or injury. We feel him breathe, encourage him to relax and stand still. Our touch connects our energy to his and you are bonded.
This entire time the focus changes from what is around you to what you are doing. You become Mindful by being centered and present. When you saddle the horse and take him to the arena to begin your work; you notice you walk slower than you did when you entered the barn. What becomes important is the here and now, the horse and your connection to him.
The magic of horses is that they are true reflections of who rides and takes care of them. If you are soft spoken, quiet and focused your horse learns this is the way to be because you are the lead mare and his herd is you. If you are nervous, anxious, rushing or angry the horse also picks up on these unspoken feelings and emotions and mirrors them back to you. Horses become alive biofeedback machines and you can witness your emotions played out in front of you by watching the horse react.
Sometimes you don’t even realize you are upset until you see your reflection in your horse. Recognizing that the horse is just mirroring you and your emotions is the first step to achieving peace within yourself and around you.
It’s amazing to think that a little thing like brushing a horse could have such a profound effect on your life, but it does. Happy Trails!
