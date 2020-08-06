So why is art important to our community?
If you haven’t noticed recently, there’s been a lot of color added to our city (and our neighbor to the east, as well).
Rain washed away most of the chalk art on 4th Street almost as soon as Chalkfest was done, but it was still fun to see what the artists created in their short time here. And hometown artist Shawn McCann is finishing the flood wall mural in Breckenridge and will be painting a new mural in Wahpeton soon.
In addition, the City Council is discussing artistic wraps for the electrical boxes along Dakota Avenue to add appeal to something rather bland.
So why go through all this work?
According to a 2016 article on www.bramptonguardian.com: “Art in public spaces gives a city or neighborhood a unique identity and shows its sense of pride, making it more of an attraction for investments and economic endeavors. It has been shown that public art is not only important to beautifying an area and making it more inviting for its citizens, but it also adds value to all the surrounding assets.”
Art can be very powerful for individuals, groups, neighborhoods, even major cities.
Robert Lynch of ARTSblog states, “One of our favorite examples of the power of the arts in St. Paul occurred several years ago during construction of the Green Line. Springboard for the Arts engaged more than 600 artists to create 150 small projects in their own neighborhoods in response to the major disruption. These projects effectively created a new media narrative about the neighborhoods, sparking more than 50 million positive media impressions of neighborhoods based on the authentic assets that comprise those communities. This new narrative provided people both inside and outside the community a fresh perspective on the value of the businesses and people who reside there.”
50 million positive media impressions is impressive to say the least, even for a major metropolitan area such as Minneapolis/St. Paul.
I used to say that Wahpeton was a budding art community. I think we’re at the point where we can take the word “budding” out of there. The Red Door Art Gallery, the Chahinkapa Sculpture Garden, (soon to be) two building murals – we’re an artistic force to be reckoned with.
